Hemel new homes plan described as “undemocratic” as residents ask why 200 additional properties are added to LA3 scheme

Council chiefs will vote on a controversial scheme to build hundreds of new homes tonight (Wednesday, July 12), and residents have lobbied them to think twice before giving it the green light.

The West Hemel Action Group has formally written to Dacorum Borough Council about the proposals to build up to 1,200 new homes in the LA3 development on greenbelt land to the west of Hemel.

The group makes a number of criticisms about the Site Allocations Development Plan Document (SADPD) , including:

*The number of new homes has been increased from 900 to 1,100, with some literature suggesting 1,200;

The council “artbitarily” cutting estimates about the amount of extra traffic;

*Plans for gypsy and traveller sites being “undemocratic”.

The meeting of Dacorum Borough takes place tonight in The Forum from 7.30pm.