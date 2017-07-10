Hemel man was murdered over a £10 drug debt

A man was fatally stabbed outside of his home because of a £10 drug debt, a court has heard.

38-year-old Adam Watt was killed outside his address at Evans Wharf, Apsley Lock, in the early hours of January 8.

And after being found guilty police said that the killers showed “no remorse” for their actions.

Joseph Zulu, 22, of no fixed address, was convicted of murder and conspiracy to supply drugs on Monday, July 10, following a four-week trial at St Albans Crown Court.

Nicholas Grant, 18, of Sunnyhill Road, Hemel Hempstead, was convicted on manslaughter, having earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to supply drugs.

And Jackie Brewin, 47, of Sacombe Road, Hemel Hempstead, was acquitted by the jury.

The court heard how, in the early hours of Sunday, January 8, Brewin drove local drug dealers Zulu and Grant to Apsley Lock to execute retribution on Adam who had earlier run off without paying the £10 owed for his drugs.

Just after 1.10am, Adam was fatally stabbed by Zulu.

Neighbours attempted to save Adam’s life by giving CPR until police and paramedics arrived, but despite their best efforts he later died in hospital from a stab wound to his chest.

Detective Inspector Fraser Wylie said: “Zulu and Grant went to where they knew Adam lived, both armed with knives, with the sole intention of punishing him for failing to pay for his drugs during a street deal just an hour earlier.

“These two men, who admit that they are drug dealers who sold low-quality and underweight drugs to addicts in Hemel Hempstead, had no thought for the value of human life and killed Adam over a £10 drug debt.

“They have shown no remorse for their actions and throughout this trial have blamed each other for Adam’s death.

“Adam himself knew they were coming and went outside his flat to meet them with just a blunt knife sharpener. While outside he made lots of noise and we can only assume that this was to alert neighbours to the violent attack he knew he was about to be subjected to.

“He even sent a message to a friend saying: ‘I don’t think I’m gonna make this, sorry, bye’.”

In a statement made after the trial, Adam’s family thanked police for their “care, kindness and professionalism”.

Zulu and Grant are due to be sentenced at St Albans Crown Court today (Wednesday, July 12).