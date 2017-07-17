Hemel man’s MND fitness challenge

A fitness fundraising challenge at a Hemel Hempstead gym has raised over £2,500 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA).

Two Hemel fitness enthusiasts set up a charity challenge, called Lift4MND, and the fundraising event at Nuffield Health Gym last month, to help spread awareness and collect funds for the charity.

Chris Rice, who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) last year, is on a mission to draw attention to this debilitating condition and the challenges faced by people who have the disease.

MND is a fatal, rapidly progressing illness that affects the brain and the spinal cord, attacking the nerves that control movement so the muscles in the body stop functioning. It kills a third of people within a year and more than half within two years of diagnosis. There is currently no cure.

Body-building enthusiast Chris, aged 34, with the help of his close friend and training partner Peter Hogg, set up a fitness challenge to focus on the vital functions of muscles within human body, hosted by the gym, on Maylands Avenue.

Chris and Peter hope to inspire others to take on fitness challenges of their own and share them on social media using the hashtag #Lift4MND.

The condition has given Chris a disability in his hands and arms and, over time, is likely to spread to other areas of his body.

On the day, he successfully completed 500 repetitions of leg and abdominal exercises.

MNDA spokesman Denise Davies said: “Without the amazing support of people like Chris and Peter, the MND Association simply would not be able to provide its vital aid, fund research to find a cure and campaign and raise awareness of MND. Together we are making a real difference for people affected by this devastating disease.”

