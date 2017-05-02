Hemel Hempstead taxi driver injured in knifepoint robbery by passengers

A taxi driver was held at knifepoint in a terrifying robbery by his passengers - and will need ‘extensive surgery’ on his leg .

At around 9pm on Monday, May, 1 the driver picked up a man and a woman from Hemel Hempstead train station and drove them to Hedge Row, a dead end street off Pudding Lane.

As they arrived, the passengers demanded he hand over cash, before threatening him with a knife.

He sustained an injury to his leg and was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains in a stable condition.

The pair ran off in the direction of Spring Lane, taking a coin dispenser containing an unknown amount of cash.

A second man, who came to the victim’s aid, was then threatened to hand over his mobile phone. He was not injured.

The suspects are described as a white man, of slim build, aged in his early 20s, wearing all dark clothing, and a white woman, aged in her mid to late teens, around 5ft 2in tall, with fair hair.

Detective Inspector Sam Khanna, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “While thankfully the driver’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, he will require extensive surgery.

“We are doing all we can to trace those involved and I would appeal to anyone who thinks they may have seen two people matching the descriptions given, either at the train station or in the Pudding Lane area, to please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dacorum Local Crime Unit via the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference D1/17/3536.