Hemel Hempstead school’s long wait for ‘Good’ Ofsted report is finally over

Pupils and staff at a primary school are celebrating after being ranked ‘Good’ by Ofsted for the first time in 14 years.

The last time that Lime Walk Primary School in Bennetts End was ranked ‘good’ in 2003, Black Eyed Peas were at number one with ‘Where Is The Love?’, George W Bush was President of the USA, and England were managed by Sven-Goran Eriksson.

So it’s been a long time in the making for headteacher Rob Hutchings, who took on the role in 2014.

He said: “We were rated as ‘Requires Improvement’ by Ofsted, but the local authority ranked us as inadequate.

“But we introduced a behaviour policy with pupils and helped staff to improve, and it’s been a steady improvement.

“Results historically had been pretty awful, but now 72 per cent of Year Six leavers get required grades in reading, writing and maths.

“That’s double what we were getting a few years ago.”

The latest report, which was published last month following the inspection in June, praised headteacher Mr Hutchings for “leading a strong and cohesive leadership team whose members share a relentless commitment to improving outcomes for pupils.”

It’s yet more good news for the school, which has also recently opened a new playground and classroom.

Mr Hutchings added: “When I first arrived parents complained that there was no stability. Teachers were leaving every year. But the staff has been roughly the same for the last three years.

“Only a few teachers have left now and that has been for a promotion.

“I’m aware some parents talk on Facebook about how we’re not a good school. It might have been that way five years ago, but it’s not now. And the staff have worked very hard towards that.”