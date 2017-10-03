Hemel Hempstead’s Harry Winks gets first England call-up

Former Cavendish student Harry Winks has been called up for the England squad for the first time.

The Tottenham Hotspurs midfielder, who only made his league debut last season, has been brought into the squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia and Lithuania after fabian Delph and Phil Jones were forced to pull out through injury.

Although Harry has been widely tipepd for the top his promotion is still considered something of a shock as he has only made one league start this term.

However he has 23 international caps at juniot levels, and has been described by his club manager Mauricio Pochettino as “the perfect midfielder”.