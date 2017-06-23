Hemel Hempstead’s boating community are stars of new photographic exhibition

The life of Hemel’s boat community has been celebrated in a new photographic exhibition in London.

Life Between The Locks captures the life of people living on canal and river boats.

Lifestyle photographer Masha Zarinova said she wanted to capture the lives of people and families who live near to Lonsdon but who have either been priced out of buying or renting their own home or who have chosen to take a different path when it comes to housing.

She added: “It’s an alternative way of life, and I found the people very open and willing to support each other.

“There were lots of single and divorced men who’d always had the dream of living on a boat.

“I also met a family where both parents and children were autistic, and very happy living together on their boat. Their daughter, aged nine, was even born on the boat.”

Life Between The Locks will exhibit at the Old Truman Brewery in London next week as part of the Free Range installation.

See more pictures in this week’s Gazette.