Hemel Hempstead residents thank OAP for ‘joyful’ front garden

Residents have rallied around a pensioner whose immaculate front garden is bringing them ‘joy every day’.

Winston Abela, 74, spends hours every day tending to the front lawn outside his house in Cambrian Way, Highfield.

Winston with just some of the people who donated to help him with the upkeep of his garden

And residents passing by have noticed the extraordinary effort Winston has put in, and have clubbed together to raise money to help the pensioner make his garden even better – and to also say thank you to him for brightening up their day.

Winston, who has lived in his Highfield flat for the last four years, has made “so many people smile” according to Gill Turan-Wyatt, who wanted to reward Winston and let him know how many people he was pleasing.

“I decided to put a picture on Facebook of the garden, because it makes me smile so much every time I go past,” she told the Gazette.

“The picture got a lot of response with lots of people saying how lovely it was.”

Winston says he is 'over the moon' that he has brought joy to residents

Gill then got in touch with local companies to see if they also wanted to help elderly Winston, and he has had solar panels and free fish and chips already from fellow Hemelites happy to hear of a good news story.

She said: “I just want to thank everyone who gave something. It has made Winston really happy. He’s said he feels like a celebrity!”

And a thrilled Winston said: “Gardening is my hobby and I can spend all day doing it.

“It’s nice to see the children smiling when they walk past. I’m over the moon.”

Visit the fundraising page at www.gofundme.com