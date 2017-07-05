Hemel Hempstead police station to get £1million refurbishment

Hemel Hempstead’s police station will be getting a £1million refurbishment – the Gazette can exclusively reveal.

The significant investment will be announced by Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd later this week, signalling an end to speculation on the future of the station, which is next to the old Civic Centre.

Other options explored by the force included co-locating the station in another civic building, but this was ruled out as not being financially beneficial to the force or the public.

David Lloyd said: “I’m pleased to say the improvements will begin shortly, enabling the constabulary to continue operating from the centre of town in the largest district in the county.

“Our police estate is first and foremost an operational matter, but I must ensure the public gets the value for money it expects from our public institutions.

“This redevelopment also meets with the principles set out in my Community Safety and Criminal Justice Plan, which calls for sensible use of our buildings.”

It is anticipated that work to improve the police station will begin in early 2018 and be completed later that summer.

The station will remain as an operational base throughout the renovation project.

Charlie Hall, the Chief Constable for Hertfordshire, added: “This decision secures for Hemel Hempstead a central base for local neighbourhood and operational policing with improved and more efficient working conditions for staff and officers.”