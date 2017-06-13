Hemel Hempstead MP Mike Penning leaves role as Armed Forces Minister

Mike Penning has been removed from his role as an Armed Forces Minister in Theresa May's government reshuffle.

It brings to an end seven years as a Minister for Mr Penning, who held his seat in Hemel Hempstead in Thursday's election, although with his majority reduced.

Mike met with the Prime Minister yesterday evening, where she thanked him for his "loyal service and support."

He was first appointed as a Transport Minister in 2010 and subsequently served as a Minister in the Northern Ireland Office, Department for Work and Pensions, Home Office, Ministry of Justice and finally in the Ministry of Defence where he served as Minister of State for the Armed Forces.

He was appointed, and remains, a Privy Counsellor in March 2014, but is now out of the senior ranks of government after the demotion from Mrs May.

Mr Penning said: “I've served my country in many different ways most of my adult life, but never in my wildest dreams did I think I would have the honour of serving as a constituency MP and as a Minister of the Crown in seven Departments of Government.

"That ended last night when I left the best job in Government; the Armed Forces Minister.

“We have the greatest armed forces in the world and it was a great privilege to be their Minister. I joined the army aged 16 and to become the first Armed Forces Minister to have come from the army ranks (I didn’t even make Corporal) was a great honour that will always be with me.

“I met with the Prime Minister last night in her office and I gave her my full support in the difficult time ahead as we approach the Brexit negotiations and I wish the Prime Minister every success in securing a positive result for Britain, as well as making sure the economy stays on track.

“It is a tremendous honour to continue to represent the people of Hemel Hempstead in Parliament and I now look forward to continuing to work hard on the issues I care passionately about that really will make a difference to the lives of my constituents.”

Mr Penning's colleague in South West Hertfordshire, David Gauke, has fared better however in the reshuffle, having being named the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions by the Prime Minister.