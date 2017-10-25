Hemel Hempstead MP calls for hospital boss to resign

MP Mike Penning has called for the resignation of the West Herts Hospitals Trust chief executive.

Mr Penning says that Katie Fisher should leave her role, after he learnt that Hemel Hospital is to be downgraded once more, with the urgent care centre (UCC) to be replaced by an ‘urgent treatment centre’ (UTC).

The MP said he had not be told the news, until informed by the Gazette yesterday, despite the saga of the UCC having begun in December.

Mr Penning said: “Katie’s position is now untenable.

“The UCC was originally supposed to replace our A&E in 2009. Last December it was cut from 24 hours a day to closing between 10pm-8am.

“She categorically promised that this was nothing to do with money. We were told that the overnight closures were temporary.

“This simply isn’t acceptable.”

West Herts Hospitals Trust has sites in Hemel, St Albans and Watford, but patients in Dacorum have had to travel to Watford since Hemel’s A&E closed in 2009.

The UCC treats people with ailments such as broken bones and minor head injuries, but when it closed overnight bosses blamed a shortage of qualified doctors who were prepared to work there overnight.

Mr Penning said that patients might have been prepared to accept a changed service – but only if hospital bosses had kept them informed.

He added: “It’s a management issue. The doctors and nurses on the frontline do fantastic work, but the senior management on six-figure salaries do not.

“Seombody has to realise that they can’t keep going on like this.”

West Herts Hospitals Trusthas been approached for comment.