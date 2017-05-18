Hemel Hempstead man fined for driving while holding onto mattress on roof

A Hemel Hempstead man who drove with one hand on the steering wheel while using his other hand to grab on to a loose mattress on the roof has been fined and given points on his licence.

North and East Hertfordshire Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Stevenage, heard that Enobong Edet Inyang, 47, of Warmark Road, Hemel Hempstead, drove his Ford car, in Eastman Way, in such a position that he could not have proper control of the vehicle.

Inyang also pleaded guilty to not securing the mattress on the roof when he was stopped by a Hertfordshire police officer in the road on the Maylands business park at 2.22pm on Saturday, October 1, 2016.

Magistrates fined Inyang £146.

They also ordered him to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and pay costs of £85.

He had his driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Inyang’s case was heard on April 19 this year when he was given until May 3 to pay the total of £261.