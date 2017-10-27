Hemel Hempstead bank closed temporarily after structural problems with roof

A Lloyds Bank has had to close its doors temporarily after structural damage was reported on the building.

The bank, in Marlowes, is shared with an upstairs gym unit.

Persistent problems have been reported with the roof between the two, which share a landlord.

The bank said it would be working with the gym and the landlord to solve structural problems with the roof.

A Lloyds Bank spokesman said: “We have had to close the branch until further notice while we await the results of a structural survey.

“We are working hard to minimise inconvenience to customers and will be looking to re-open as soon as possible.”

The ATM remains open to customers, but the nearest Lloyds branch now fully open is in Berkhamsted.

The new manager and owner of the Fit4Less gym, Roberto Correa, told the Gazette: “We remain open for business, although a small corner has been shut off.

“There were rumours that equipment fell through the roof, but that’s not true.

“We bought the gym two weeks ago, and were not told about these problems. But we’re doing our best to solve these issues.”