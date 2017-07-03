Hemel grandmother’s appeal from the heart

Rennie Grove Hospice Care has written to its supporters this week with an appeal that comes straight from the heart.

Linda Ablett, from Hemel Hempstead, is a mum and grandmother who plans to celebrate her golden wedding anniversary later this year.

But Linda was diagnosed with cancer some years ago and, sadly, her condition has become terminal. She hopes her story will inspire people to raise £25 to fund an hour of Rennie Grove Hospice Care.

She says she has been able to face the difficult times that lie ahead thanks to Rennie Grove nurses like Jenny, who care for her medical needs, keeping her as comfortable and pain free as possible. Jenny has also talked patiently with Linda about her hopes and fears, helping her to plan her final days and beyond.

Linda said: “I am so lucky to be receiving this brilliant, professional hospice care, which I can count on 24 hours a day.

“And it makes such a difference knowing that I don’t have to worry about paying for this vital help.”

In a heartfelt plea, Linda asks: “Could you help pay £25 for an hour’s care by a Rennie Grove Hospice at Home nurse for someone like me?

“By supporting Rennie Grove Hospice Care, we can make sure that Jenny and her colleagues can be there for another family like mine or yours who needs their help in the future.”

To donate to Linda’s appeal, call 01442 890222 or visit www.renniegrove.org/beforeigo