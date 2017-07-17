Hemel family join fundraising walk in Richard’s memory

The Merriman family, from Warners End, travelled to London on Sunday, July 9, to take part in the annual fundraising walk organised by the charity Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY).

The Heart of London Bridges Walk, now in its 11th year, has raised almost £750,000 to date.

Nicola and Paul Merriman became involved with CRY after their son, Richard, died suddenly in July 2012, aged just 27. Since Richard’s death, family and friends have raised about £40,000 for CRY.

Some 1,200 people took part in the walk, passing 12 of London’s famous landmarks, representing the deaths of the 12 apparently ‘fit and healthy’ young people (aged 35 and under) who die every week in the UK from young, sudden, cardiac death (YSCD).

This year’s walk was officially launched by charity patron, actor Vincent Regan.

CRY chief executive Steven Cox said: “This event is always a very emotional and poignant day for everyone at CRY and over the past 11 years has really focused on raising awareness and remembering those young people who have died, as well as fundraising.

“We are immensely grateful to the Merriman family for signing up to our Bridges Walk, and know that so many people from their local area were supporting them every step of the way.”

Thanks to continued public support, CRY has been able to develop and grow a range of specialist services, from research and fast-track pathology to a specialist network of bereavement support.

CRY’s pioneering screening programme also tests around 23,000 young people every year.