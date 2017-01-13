Help train a pup that will change someone’s life

Hearing Dogs for Deaf People is looking for dog lovers in Hertfordshire to act as ‘puppy socialisers.

Based in Saunderton, near High Wycombe, the charity trains companion dogs that change the lives of deaf people by alerting them to sounds they would otherwise miss.

And it’s looking to recruit more volunteer puppy socialisers in the Hertfordshire region to care for puppies-in-training in their own homes in 2017 and beyond.

If you have a car, a secure garden and time to train a puppy daily, Hearing Dogs would love to hear from you.

Find out more at www.hearingdogs.org.uk/volunteer