Help Superdraw raise millions for hospices

Two local hospice charities will benefit from the Hospice Lottery Partnership’s annual Summer Superdraw.

The Superdraw supports Berkhamsted’s Hospice of St Francis and Rennie Grove Hospice Care, which provides end-of-life care to people in Herts and Bucks, as well as Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity in Aylesbury, Michael Sobell Hospice in Northwood and South Bucks Hospice in High Wycombe.

The Hospice Lottery Partnership (HLP) is is a not-for profit organisation owned by the hospice partners and all profits raised go to the partner hospices.

Since 1997, the weekly draw and bi-annual Superdraws have raised over £9.7 million for hospice care.

Each year, the Superdraws raise about £100,000, enough to fund over 3,600 hours of specialist nursing care.

Tickets cost £1, and are on sale until July 5. The main draw takes place on July 12.

This year, the top prize is the choice of £5,000 in cash or a bespoke holiday with Explorer Travel.

The winner of last year’s Summer Superdraw joined the Hospice Lottery 14 years ago, in memory of a close friend who was cared for by Florence Nightingale Hospice.

The woman, who does not wish to be named, said: “When I went to visit my friend, I expected it to be the saddest place, but it wasn’t.

“The all-round care that she received, both clinical as well as emotional, was incredible. All the nurses treated my friend as an individual, not just a patient, right up to the end.

“The special care that she received meant so much to her and her husband.”

For Superdraw tickets, visit hospicelottery.org.uk/superdraw or call 01442 891459.