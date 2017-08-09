Heart transplant survivor from Berkhamsted walks the British coastline for charity

A man from Berkhamsted is walking 5,000 miles of the UK’s coastline to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.

Kieran Sandwell started the ‘Tail of Two Hearts’ challenge in February 2017 to celebrate his victory over heart disease and has reached the halfway mark of his journey.

He is walking on average 15 miles a day and will be staying at Travelodge hotels throughout the challenge.

Travelodge is sponsoring Kieran in his walk as they announced their new partnership with The British Heart Foundation.

Kieran was born with a congenital heart condition and had open heart surgery at the age of three. He suffered a heart attack and two mini strokes before receiving a heart transplant in 2009.

He said: “The Inspiration for my challenge came to me around 25 years ago, but then it was only something I could dream of.

“The support of the British Heart Foundation and Travelodge has meant that I can now make this dream a reality. Walking 15 miles a day really takes its toll on me and having a hot bath and a comfortable bed to look forward to each evening, makes the last few miles every day more bearable.

“Without these creature comforts I would not be able to accomplish my dream.”

Tom Edwards, Travelodge sponsor, said: “We are delighted to sponsor Kieran by providing great nights sleep throughout his mammoth challenge.

“The British Heart Foundation’s pioneering research and discoveries of vital treatments are crucial in leading the fight against heart disease.”