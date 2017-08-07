Have your say on NHS spending in Hemel Hempstead

Locals from Hemel Hempstead are being invited to give their opinions and dicuss how money should be spent on their NHS services.

The #NHSLetsTalk campaign is holding public meetings across Hertfordshire and will be coming to the Hemel Hempstead Sportspace on Wednesday, August 9.

The public consultation will take place from 9am to 11am.

Everyone is encouraged to come along and share their views on future proposals on local NHS spending.

The campaign has been designed to discuss how to make the best out of the money available to NHS services in the area.

Meetings will be carried out across the county over the next month.

If you are unable to make it to a meeting, you can still share your opinions online at http://www.healthierfuture.org.uk/nhsletstalk