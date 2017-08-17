Have your say in naming a new health facility in Hemel Hempstead town centre

Have your say

A newly refurbished £6million health centre in Hemel Hempstead is in need of a new name.

Work began on the new facility in The Marlowes in May 2017, with health services being introduced by the end of the year.

The new site will provide mental and physical health services for both adults and children.

The two trusts running the new centre are asking the public for help in creating a new name.

After consulting with patients, a shortlist of three key themes were drawn up to help in coming up with the new name.

Proposals for names should contain health or wellbeing in the title, be linked to the local area, or be linked to nature.

Once opened the newly refurbished building will be home to community mental health services for adults and children.

Adult services will include bladder and bowel care, diabetes retinal screening, and nutrition and dietetics.

Children’s services will include audiology, occupational therapy and physiotherapy, community dentistry, and speech and language therapy.

Marion Dunstone, of Hertfordshire Community Trust, said: “Many of these teams already work together and coming together under one roof will make that even easier.

“We want to create a modern and welcoming environment for outpatient appointments and for our staff.”

Karen Taylor, from the Hertfordshire Partnership Foundation Trust, said: “We are very excited about this project which will develop new ways of providing care and treatment.

“We have listened to and involved our patients in the delivery of this project and want to continue that so the final name is decided by local people.”

Entries must be submitted by Thursday 31 August 2017 by:

Twitter: @hctnhs or @hpft_nhs

Email: Communications@hct.nhs.uk or comms@hpft.nhs.uk

Mail: Communications, Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust, Howard Court,

14 Tewin Road, Welwyn Garden City, AL7 1BW; or Communications,

Hertfordshire Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust, The Colonnades,

Beaconsfield Road, Hatfield, AL10 8YE.