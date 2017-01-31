Have you seen criminal damage?

Did you witness a series of incidents of criminal damage which took place on the A414 North Orbital Road in St Albans last week.

Seven vehicles were damaged at around 8pm on Thursday evening (January 26). A further incident occurred at 7.28pm last night (Monday, January 30) where it is believed a stone was thrown at a coach which was travelling along the A414, causing two windows to smash. No one was injured.

Safer Neighbourhood PCSO, Michaela Andrews said: “We believe that bricks or stones were thrown at the vehicles, causing the windows to smash.

“These are completely mindless acts which are not only highly dangerous, but have also left the victims with the inconvenience of having to replace their windows and at a great cost.

“We are conducting a number of enquiries to identify who was responsible, but I would ask anyone who may have seen this take place to contact police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the London Colney Safer Neighbourhood Team via the Herts Police non-emergency number 101. Alternatively call Crimestoppers, the independent charity, anonymously on 0800 555 111.