Hat’s the way to do it!

Have your say

Yvonne Smith, aged 84, was the winner of a fancy dress competition at Water Mill House, in Hemel Hempstead. Mayor of Dacorum, David Collins, attended the residential home’s Summer Extravaganza and judged the contest.

Yvonne’s summery outfit, complete with a hat she had decorated herself, won her the first prize of a £25 gift token and a bottle of bubbly.

The Summer Extravaganza, featuring tombola, coconut shy, hoopla, and hook a duck, was held to raise funds for the home’s charity of the year, Kings Langley Good Neighbours.