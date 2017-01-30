Harry’s goal: More sporting opportunities at Cavendish

Soccer starlet Harry Winks came back home to Hemel on Thursday night, for the launch of a new programme linking his old school with his club Tottenham.

Harry, a young midfielder who scored on his full debut this season, was promoting the full-time sports programme for sixth-formers which will be delivered by the club’s global coaching team.

The scheme has been developed with The Tottenham Hotspur Foundation, and involves coaches delivering 10 hours of football training a week alongside a match schedule, while students will also be provided with an opportunity to achieve their FA Level 1 coaching award.

It is open to students who have achieved four A–C grades in GCSEs or gained a Merit for their Level 2 BTEC in sport, and completing the course will allow pupils to enrol on a number of sports degrees such as sports management, sports coaching, sports science and physical education.

Harry said: “It’s great to see us teaming up with my old school to provide students with a full-time sports programme.

“This course is another example of the great work the club does in using football to support the education of local young people.”

Tracy Crosland, Cavendish’s director of learning for creative and physical arts, said: “A lot of students on our sports courses already get outstanding results, our Outstanding result from Oftsed shows that as does the fact that we were the first placed state school in Year 10 at last year’s county athletics.

“All students in last year’s cohort got a minimum of a Distinction*, Distinction, Distinction in BTEC Sport.

“It’s not just about the most popular sports like football and rugby, we also make sure there are a range of sports with things like handball and trampolining, for students who wouldn’t normally take part in sport.”

She added: “Harry has been with the Spurs academy since he was five, and they’ve helped his development not just as a player but as a person. Several members of our staff taught Harry and remember him fondly.

harry winks at Cavendish School

“We’re so proud of him, and having him back to launch this link with Tottenham has been very special.”

Applications for the BTEC in sport must be entered by Thursday, February 9. Trials & interviews will take place in the third week of February.

To apply or to find out more email r.bull@cavendish.herts.sch.uk or call 01442 278754.