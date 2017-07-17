Hardworking Hemel graduate lands top design job

A talented young graphic designer from Hemel has won a job with one of the world’s top advertising agencies.

Holly Alderson, aged 21, graduated from Middlesex University London on July 10, having already kicked off her career as a digital designer at the prestigious design agency M & C Saatchi Mobile.

Holly attended JFK School before graduating with first class honours in graphic design from Middlesex.

Holly said: “M & C Saatchi Mobile came in to the university during my second year and I took the opportunity to speak to them and showed my portfolio, and I found out they had an internship available, which I ultimately got for four months last summer.

“In February I received an email telling me a position for junior designer had come up.

“I was offered the job after the second interview and started a few weeks ago.

“My tips for students aspiring to pursue a career in this area would be to sign up for everything. I signed up for every internship and every live brief. Do it all. It does seem like a lot of work but it pays off in the long run.”