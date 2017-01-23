Happy 100th birthday to Vera

Mayor of Dacorum Robert Mclean and his wife, Wendy, visited Water Mill House Care home, in Hemel Hempstead, on Friday to help celebrate a very special birthday.

Resident Vera Heeler, who turned 100 on Friday, enjoyed a celebration tea in the home’s bistro, with cake and flowers.

Vera Heeler with her birthday cake

A regular visitor to the home’s gym, Vera also knits for the homeless with her daughter, Christine, taking the scarves she knits on a regular basis to a soup kitchen in Watford. She is also an avid reader, borrowing about six books a month from the library when it visits the home. She is a great fan of murder mysteries and Regency novels.

Vera said: “I don’t know how I got to 100, it just happened!”

Home manager Christine Thomson said: “It’s a pleasure to have Vera at Water Mill. She’s such an active resident and an inspiration to others. She says she doesn’t feel 100 years old – but if you ask her how old she, is she says she is from the Ice Age! Vera regularly uses the gym facilities at Water Mill. She says it has really improved her legs and she can feel the strength in them.”