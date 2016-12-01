Hail (home deliveries of) the Burger King

Ever wanted Prezzo delivered to your place, Burger King direct to your throne, or Moroccan Kasbah to your mansion?

Thencelebrate the arrival of Deliveroo, which has now launched in Hemel Hempstead.

The firm offers an on- demand delivery service for high-quality restaurant meals and other outlets who do not usually deliver.

More than 50 jobs will be created over the course of the first year, the majority being Deliveroo riders who will aim to deliver it in person cooked fresh from the restaurant kitchen to the customers’ door within 30 minutes.

Other Hemel restaurants who have signed up include Cappuccio, Bull Rodizio, Pizza Express, Bella Italia and Chiquito.

General manager Jeremy Rawlinson said: “Our new riders are now kitted out in their new hyper-reflective kit and locals can order from the fantastic variety of restaurants in Hemel Hempstead, whatever they want, whenever they want, all from the comfort of their own home, office desk or wherever else hunger strikes.

“We already have a number of great partners across the city and we are excited to expand and widen the variety of restaurants on offer to our customers in Hemel Hempstead over the course of the next year.”

Deliveroo customers can either schedule orders via the Deliveroo mobile phone app up to one day in advance or receive food as soon as possible between midday and 11pm.

