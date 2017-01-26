Greggs joins Sainsbury’s as new addition for Hemel Hempstead apartment plaza

Greggs has been confirmed as the latest retail addition to a 130-home development in Hemel Hempstead.

The chain will open its third bakery in Hemel at the new Maylands development being built by Hightown Housing Association on the site of an old call centre on Maylands Avenue.

Sainsbury’s has already confirmed it is including a new ‘Local’ store as part of the Maylands Plaza scheme – while negotiations are also taking place with a national coffee chain about one of the other commercial units included in the parade of shops on the development.

And Hightown, which has its base across the road from the development, hopes it will become a vibrant hub for businesses and staff working in Maylands.

Hightown development director, George Edkins, said: “It’s exciting that Greggs has recently signed up to move in to Maylands, and some of the other large commercial units are likely to be occupied by big name retailers too.

“We are also looking to provide options to make it easier for smaller local independent companies to come on board.

“These shops will be a great amenity for the new Maylands residents and people working for nearby businesses.

“It will help rejuvenate this area of Hemel Hempstead as well as providing much-needed homes for local people.”

Building work is progressing on the scheme, which is made up of two blocks of one and two-bedroom flats, as well as a new public square.

Seventy-seven of the flats are for ‘affordable rent’.

The charitable housing association hopes the first residents will move into their new homes by the end of 2017.

The apartments are among the 225 properties that Hightown is building in the Dacorum Borough Council area in the next five years, at a cost of £45m.