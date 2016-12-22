Green lands of Herts top the UK for recycling

Hertfordshire households are among the best in the UK for recycling, according to new government figures.

Residents recycle or reuse more than half of their household rubbish – 50.4 per cent – which is six per cent above the UK average.

And they also bucked the trend by recycling or reusing more waste, whereas the national trend saw a fall compared to 2014/15.

Richard Thake, chairman of the Hertfordshire Waste Partnership, said: “I’m delighted that Hertfordshire is exceeding the national average and has already achieved both national and European targets four years ahead of schedule. Thanks to all our residents for their efforts, and to all the partners who operate the county’s excellent collection services.”