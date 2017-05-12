Grab the girls for an evening of fashion fun

Grab the girls and head for an evening of fun and fashion, at the DEMAND Fashion Show.

On June 5, St Michael’s Manor Hotel, in St Albans, is hosting a charity fundraising fashion extravaganza.

The event is being held in support of Abbots Langley-based DEMAND Design & Manufacture for Disability.

Guests will be greeted with a glass of wine or soft drink on arrival and be invited to browse the hotel’s stunning Orangery filled with Hertfordshire fashion and beauty businesses.

They will then take their seats around the catwalk for a Fashion Show of everyday designer clothes curated by stylist Ruth Weinberger.

Helen Groom Fashion Agency is holding a special sample sale with hundreds of reduced-price garments from major high street brands. The Orangery will be bursting at the seams with stalls of hair and beauty products, nail wraps, jewellery and fashion accessories.

Tickets are £10 in advance at www.DEMAND.org.uk