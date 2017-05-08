Gorgeous gardens set to open their gates

Five fabulous Hertfordshire gardens will be open to the public over the bank holiday to celebrate the National Garden Scheme’s 90th anniversary.

The first gardens opened under the scheme in 1927.

These days, the scheme has about 3,700 gardens open every year to the public in England and Wales, raising money for nursing charities.

From May 27 to 29, the National Garden Scheme (NGS) will celebrate its inaugural weekend with over 380 gardens opening across the country. A photography competition will also be launched on the Anniversary Weekend.

NGS president Mary Berry said: “I am delighted to support the National Garden Scheme during their 90th year and look forward to welcoming the winner of their photography competition to my garden.”

The five Herts gardens open for the Anniversary Weekend will all be serving refreshments.

Huntsmoor, in Bovingdon, features a rose garden, rhododendron border, arboretum, Koi pond, nature pond, shrub and herbaceous borders, a ‘cave’ and lots of places to sit.

43 Mardley Hill, in Welwyn, is an inspirational plantsman’s garden with various seating areas and a patchwork of foliage colours and textures.

Situated by the River Lea, The White Cottage, Wheathampstead, hosts a music recital on the Friday opening.

The seven-acre Benington Lordship, near Stevenage, surrounds a fine Georgian manor house with the remains of a Norman Castle and moat.

New for 2017, The Cherry Tree, in Little Wymondley, is a small, secluded garden on several levels containing shrubs, trees and climbers, many of them scented.

For more information visit www.ngs.org.uk