Good sport Yollanda carries off award

A Hemel Hempstead model has sashayed off with an award.

Yollanda Musa, aged 25, took part in the Miss Hertfordshire 2017 beauty pageant finale at the Ibis Hotel, Stevenage, on April 23.

Yollanda said: “The award was given following the Miss Hertfordshire sports challenge round.

“In the style of the Miss England sports challenge, we did a plank challenge and a wall sit challenge, led by Miss Hertfordshire 2016, Francesca Handley.

“I won both these challenges.

“I gave it my very best and pushed myself beyond comfort, so I am so happy that I won this award.

“It wasn’t easy being up against some very determined ladies.

“Well done, girls.”

Yollanda, who is a marketing officer for Herts County Council, added: “Thank you to all those who supported me through this journey and a special thank you to friends and family who came to support me on the night.”