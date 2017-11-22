Good Samaritan robbed in Hemel town cerntre

A man was robbed in the early hours of the morning in Hemel town centre, shortly after helping a woman who was in distress.

The victim, who is in his 30s, was walking along the Marlowes between 3.30am and 4am on Saturday, October 14 when he became aware of a woman in distress outside Mode nightclub.

The woman, who is described as petite and with long blonde hair, asked for his help so he assisted her in getting a taxi.

As the taxi drove a mixed group of men and women approached the man and became aggressive, threatening him.

A woman, described as black and in her mid-20s, pushed the victim.

The victim ran towards Riverside when one of the group chased him and physically assaulted him.

The offender, described as an Asian man in his mid-20s, with black hair and of medium build, ordered the victim to remove his jacket.

He did so and the offender, who spoke with a foreign accent, took it before making off in the direction of Primark.

Detective Constable Jane Swift, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “This was a distressing incident for the victim and while he was not injured, he was left shaken.

“Our enquiries into this incident are continuing however, we still have not traced the woman who got into the taxi. We are very keen to speak to her as she may have witnessed what happened, or have information that could assist with our investigation.”

Call Herts Police on 101 quoting D1/17/8282.