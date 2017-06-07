Go shopping in Hemel, meet Batman

Riverside Shopping Centre will be hosting a fun family day this Saturday, to raise funds for Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity and local charity Gaddesden Place Riding for the Disabled.

The venue will be home to a wide range of fun from 11am-4pm, including a tombola, facepainting, balloon modelling, fairground rides, and the chance to meet and greet characters including Batman, Wonder Woman, Captain America and more.

David Robinson, Centre Manager at Riverside Shopping Centre, said “We are delighted to be hosting One Great Day this June, in support of Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity, and Gaddesden Place Riding For The Disabled.

“We welcome everyone along to enjoy the fun, as well as help raise vital funds for two fantastic charities.”

