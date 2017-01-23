Glitz and glamour for all shapes and sizes

A mother-and-daughters team has received an expert endorsement for their newly opened specialist boutique in Hemel Hempstead’s Old Town.

Abbelle – A Gown For Every Occasion, on the High Street, sells party, prom, pageant, cruise and eveningwear.

Abbelle

The boutique, run by Karen Holdsworth and her daughters Ellen and Abbey, is the official award sponsor of Miss Hertfordshire 2017.

And this month the ladies met the current Miss Hertfordshire, Francesca Handley.

Francesca said: “The gowns they showcased were amazing. I wish Abbelle had been open when I was looking for my pageant gowns for both Miss Hertfordshire and Miss England. It would have saved me a lot of time and stress.”

Abbey, aged 18, and Ellen, 21, have both worked in the retail trade since leaving school and Karen is a qualified teacher. The family wanted to create a shop offering glamour for ladies of all ages and sizes.

Abbelle

Ellen said: “We both found finding a prom gown a nightmare. I must have tried on dozens of gowns and the thing that stood out more than anything was the poor customer service and lack of choice.”

Abbey said: “We dreamed of a shop that oozed glamour, style and an abundance of fabulous gowns in a vast array of colours and designs.”

Karen, aged 45, said: “Trying to find that perfect evening or ball gown for the larger lady has always been a nightmare, so we made sure that ladies of all shapes and sizes would be made to feel fabulous.”