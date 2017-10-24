Girl, 9, tragically dies after Northchurch collision

A nine-year-old girl has sadly passed away following a road traffic collision in Northchurch earlier this month.

The collision happened in High Street just before 7.30pm on Wednesday, October 11 when the girl was involved in a collision with a VW Transporter van.

She was taken to a hospital in London but tragically died on Sunday evening.

Sergeant Stephen Andrews, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “This is obviously an incredibly difficult time for the family and I’m urging members of the public to respect their privacy and to not speculate about the circumstances surrounding the collision, which could cause them further distress.

“The police investigation into the collision is on-going and it is important that this is not jeopardised by speculation, particularly on social media.

“If you witnessed what happened or have any information that you believe could be useful to the investigation and have not yet spoken to police, please contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 725 of October 11.

“If you would prefer to provide information anonymously, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or submit details through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”