Girl, 9, in 'serious' condition at hospital after collision with van

A nine-year-old girl is currently in hospital after being involved in a collision with a van.

The girl is said to be in a 'serious but stable' condition at a London hospital after suffering injuries in the incident in Northchurch on Wednesday (October 11).

She was crossing the road with her mother on the High Street, near to the George and Dragon pub, when she was in the collision with a VW Transporter van.

Following the incident just before 7.30pm, the road was closed for several hours while officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Road Policing Unit conducted an investigation.

Sergeant Stephen Andrews, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “This is a very upsetting and traumatic incident for all involved and our thoughts are with the young girl and her family.

“An investigation has been launched and officers are working hard to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision.

“If you witnessed what happened or have any information that you believe could be useful, however insignificant it may seem, please come forward and speak to us if you have not done so already.

“We are particularly interested in those who were driving in the area around the time of the incident and have a dash cam fitted to their vehicle. We would be very keen to view your footage as you may have captured vital evidence.”

If you have any information, please call Hertfordshire Constabulary on the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 725 of October 11 or report information online at www.contacthertspolice.uk/Report/Crime.