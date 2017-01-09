Get your fat dog – or cat – slim

A Hemel-based petfood company is promoting a healthy lifestyle for pets this January.

Pet Food UK, on Mark Road, Hemel, which owns premium pet food brands Barking Heads and Meowing Heads, has launched the Get your Fat Dog Slim campaign.

This comes after a recent survey on diet and exercise showed that one in five dog owners were concerned their pet was under or overweight.

The first month of the year is a time when many people put healthy eating and exercise plans into action.

This month, dog and cat owners are being encouraged to take part in the light-hearted healthy living campaign on social media and to record their pet’s progress.

Pet owners who stock up on 2kg bags of Fat Dog Slim or 1.5kg bags of Fat Cat Slim from the Barking Heads website throughout January will receive a free measuring cup.

This is just one of the ways the company will be helping them, together with feeding guidelines and top tips.

Barking Heads will also run a transformation competition, asking people to share their best before and after photos of their four-legged friends to be in with a chance of winning some Barking Heads and Meowing Heads goodies.

Co-founder Paul Hunter said: “It’s that time of the year where we all start thinking about our health and fitness after indulging over Christmas, but what about our pets?

“This January, we thought we’d bring some awareness to healthy living for our dogs and cats too. So look out on our social media channels for some serious advice and resources to help you feed your pets the best diet possible, as well as some fun posts and competitions to get involved with.”

For more information, see www.barkingheads.co.uk