Get me to the church on time (via a bus!)

If you saw two distinctively-festooned buses heading to St Mary’s Church, it was all part of a surprise-filled party thrown by a Hemel couple celebrating 40 years of marriage.

When the assorted guests met at Aubrey Park on Saturday all 132 of them were stunned to be led onto two red routemasters.

And when they arrived they watched Jackie Waldron walk down the aisle to renew her vows with husband Martyn, to the sound of 90s pop star Mark Morrison who had sent her 12 beautiful red roses just three days earlier, with guests all singing along.