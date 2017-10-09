Gala dinner raises £25,000

Guests at DEMAND’s Grand Gala dinner on Friday, September 29, raised a massive £25,000 to help the charity design and make its life-changing specialist disability equipment.

Guests were introduced to some of the people who have benefited from the Abbots Langley charity’s work in the last year, including three-year-old Darcey who was born with cerebral palsy and now has the chance to learn to walk independently with a set of custom-made treadmill handles designed by DEMAND.

The evening was hosted by DEMAND founding patron Dame Esther Rantzen, while BBC Radio 5 Live commentator John Hunt turned auctioneer and helped raise over £3,500 in auction bids.