Fundraising record for Billy’s Wish golfers

The fifth Dallas golf tournament for Hemel Hempstead charity Billy’s Wish was held last month, raising a record $7,059.

Seventy-two golfers and helpers took part, from the UK, Ireland and Australia, along with their big-hearted American friends.

This year, golfers marked the death of Paul Devine, a great supporter of Billy’s Wish, who passed away from cancer earlier in the year.

Every year from now on, the winners will receive a trophy in memory of Paul.

There will also be a Spirit award, which goes to a non-golfer who has given up their time to help make the event extra special.

Billy’s Wish thanked charity patron John Eggleton for organising the event.