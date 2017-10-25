Fundraising record for Billy’s Wish golfers

The fifth Dallas golf tournament for Hemel Hempstead charity Billy’s Wish was held last month, raising a record $7,059.
Seventy-two golfers and helpers took part, from the UK, Ireland and Australia, along with their big-hearted American friends.
This year, golfers marked the death of Paul Devine, a great supporter of Billy’s Wish, who passed away from cancer earlier in the year.
Every year from now on, the winners will receive a trophy in memory of Paul.
There will also be a Spirit award, which goes to a non-golfer who has given up their time to help make the event extra special.
Billy’s Wish thanked charity patron John Eggleton for organising the event.
Almost Done!
Registering with Hemel Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.