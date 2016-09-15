Friday jobs fair

Hemel Hempstead Jobcentre will host a job fair tomorrow.

Organisations such as Royal Mail, Blue Arrow, and Palmer and Harvey will be among 25 employers showcasing a wide variety of jobs.

Vacancies on offer include roles in catering, offices, sales, driving and warehouses, to name but a few. There will also be trainee and apprenticeship opportunities to choose from.

Employer adviser Julie Dell said: “There are a huge array of jobs on our books at the moment and we at Hemel Hempstead Jobcentre are ready to help anyone who is looking for work to find it.

“Every year we help thousands of jobseekers with a range of support including job search, interview techniques and how to write the perfect CV.

“I would encourage anybody out there who is looking to take the next step in their career to pay us a visit and find out what we can do to help.”

The event will take place at the branch in Waterhouse Street between 10.30am-2.30pm, and will be opened by MP Mike Penning.