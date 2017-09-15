Free rides aim to get you back on your bike

After watching the professionals in the Tour of Britain, cyclists in Hemel Hempstead are being given the chance to get in the saddle themselves and find a free, local bike ride with British Cycling and HSBC UK.

There are dozens of rides already taking place in Hemel, varying in length and difficulty from Easygoing to Challenging.

Women-only rides also take place through the HSBC UK Breeze programme, set up in 2011 to tackle the barriers facing women cyclists and provide as many fun and free opportunities as possible to help them get back on their bikes.

HSBC UK Breeze is now the biggest programme ever to get more women riding bikes for fun.

Its aim is to help thousands more women feel confident and comfortable about going on a ride.

A network of more than 2,000 enthusiastic female volunteers, called Breeze Champions, help deliver the programme, organising and leading hundreds of bike rides every week throughout the country.

Group rides are a great way build up your confidence on two wheels, meet new people and explore your local area and, with many rides suitable for children, they’re also a great way to get the whole family outdoors together.

Pete Cox, British Cycling’s partnership manager for the Central Region, said: “It’s one thing watching at the roadside, but nothing quite beats getting out on two wheels yourself.

“You don’t have to be a seasoned cyclist to enjoy our rides – we cater for all ages and abilities, so find a free ride in Hemel Hempstead through the Let’s Ride website today.”

To find a ride near you, visit www.letsride.co.uk