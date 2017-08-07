Food waste halves as Dacorum Council challenges residents

Over 130 residents in Dacorum took part in the council’s Love Food Hate Waste challenge.

Challengers were given advice on how to reduce food waste around the house and how to save £25 on a weekly food shop.

Most of the people who took part admitted that they had successfully reduced their food waste by half at the end of the challenge.

Food Champion Lynette, said, “I signed up knowing that I didn’t waste much edible food, but I was intrigued to see what the challenge involved as there is always something new to learn.

“I hope those who were wasting edible food have seen just how easy it is not to.”

According to Dacorum Borough Council, nearly a third of food produced goes to waste.

The Love Food Hate Waste challenge will be run again in November. Visit www.dacorum.gov.uk/lovefood to find out more.