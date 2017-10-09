Food Programme features hospice cookery class

A Berkhamsted hospice’s innovative cookery class for people who have lost a spouse or partner was featured on BBC’s Radio 4’s Food Programme last week in the first of a new series about How We Eat called Eating Alone.

Presenter Sheila Dillon visited the kitchen of The Hospice of St Francis to speak to chef Chris Took and people taking part in his Cooking with Chris course, which was launched five years ago to teach the recently bereaved vital skills in the kitchen, improve confidence and motivation to cook as well as to help people meet others in a similar situation.