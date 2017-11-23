Flamstead's Winter Flower Festival to help fundraise for church repairs

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe are coming to Flamstead in a bid to help rescue the village’s medieval church.
A Winter Flower Festival on the theme of Narnia, from the famous CS Lewis children’s books, will be held on November 24-26 at St Leonard’s Church.
Walk through the wardrobe at the entrance to the church and you will enter a magical world of winter displays created by a team of designers and arrangers who worked on the acclaimed St Albans Abbey Flower Festival.
The festival is part of a major fundraising initiative with the church – home to rare medieval murals – facing a bill close to £1million due to water damage to the roof timbers and walls as well as an infestation of death watch beetle.
