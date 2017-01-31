Five-figure sum to help water safety across Hertfordshire

Herts Boat Rescue has been awarded £23,839 by the Department For Transport to provided an increased flood rescue service across the county.

The funds will be used to set up a second flood response team, buying equipment including a second response truck, eight new drysuits and two boats.

The group’s water rescue team was established in 1996, and is made up entirely of unpaid volunteers who are on call 24 hours a day 365 days a year.

They provide a free service and also promote water safety across Herts.

A spokesman said: “This is great news but we still need your help, whether it be financial to meet our ongoing running costs, help us source essential equipment, find safe and secure locations across Herts to store our lifesaving equipment.”

To make a donation visit https://mydonate.bt.com/charities/hertfordshireboatrescue