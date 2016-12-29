Fingerprints help to solve crimes

Police experts gained thousands of fingerprint and footprint identifications over the last year as part of the vital role they play in helping to solve crime.

Between January and November 2016, the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Scientific Services Unit attended more than 23,700 scenes, resulting in 3,315 forensic identifications.

Stuart Brennan, head of scientific services, said: “The team work tirelessly and use every technique available to them as part of their role in bringing offenders to justice.

“The expertise they offer is extensive and the unit provide critical forensic results across the full spectrum of crime types, supporting colleagues in operational departments across the three forces.

“We have led the way in a number of developments during 2016. We were the first area nationally to gain accreditation within forensic imaging for CCTV capture and conversion.

“As a result we are now recognised as the police lead in this area.”

Fingermark images can now be captured directly at the scene and sent back to the fingerprint bureau electronically through mobile technology.

This enables the fingerprint experts to carry out the identification work immediately upon receipt.

This approach is innovative and has been proven to greatly assisted investigations with the quickest identification being achieved in just 55 minutes from the Scenes of Crime Officers (SOCOs) arriving at the scene.

Mr Brennan added: “2016 has been an unforgettable year but we will push forward with other advances to make sure people know that Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire are not easy targets for criminal activity.”