Find the perfect park for you in Hertfordshire this summer holiday

To celebrate the summer holidays and the great parks on your doorstep in Hertfordshire, Dacorum Borough Council have launched a new web app called ParksHerts.

With so many things to see and do around the county, ParksHerts is designed to encourage people to explore parks and open spaces.

The app provides information on walking, cycling and running routes, as well as historical and wildlife guides, activity trails, local events, and maps.

By being compatible on mobile phones and tablets, locals are encouraged to use it while they are on-the-go.

Dacorum Borough councillor Janice Marshall said: “We are very excited about ParksHerts which will help people get out and get active in Hertfordshire.

“It’s so easy to use. You can search for the perfect day out based on who is going, what they want to do and see, as well as the really important things like whether you can get a cup of tea!

“It also includes useful information about park facilities and accessibility, so you know what to expect before you set off.”

“The ParksHerts project is a great example of collaborative working with our local authority neighbours. We will work to continually update and add to the site, but we’d love your feedback. If your favourite park is missing, let us know!”

You can start using the ParksHerts app today.