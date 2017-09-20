Film by friend pays tribute to young student from Berkhamsted

A young film maker paid tribute to an old friend at the premier of his first film project.

Liam O’Sullivan, 22, created a documentary in memory of his friend Harry Faulkner, who died of a sudden cardiac at the age of 18.

Harry Faulkner

The documentary was shown at Berkahmsted School on Friday, where Harry went for sixth form, and raised £13,000 towards charity.

Liam said: “I did it because I wanted my first project to mean something personal to me, and raise money for a good cause at the same time.

“I always wanted to do something in memory of Harry.”

It took 18 months to complete the film and around 200 tickets were sold for the premiere.

Liam said: “Seeing everyone’s reaction, it was amazing and a bit surreal.

“I didn’t expect it to happen on such a large scale which is quite cool for my first film project.

“I was so nervous to see how everyone would react but loads of people came up to me afterwards and said it was really informative and a great remembrance of Harry.”

The film focuses on Harry’s life, and includes interviews about the night of his death with his family and friends.

Harry’s family and friends have committed themselves to Harry’s Heart Foundation, to make diagnosis and treatment of Sudden Death Syndrome (SDS) more accessible, and to prevent further fatalities.

Harry’s mother, Donna Faulkner, said: “This silent killer takes more than just a young life; it changes the lives of families forever.”

Liam hopes to be able to take the documentary into schools and sports clubs to keep raising awareness of SDS.

Harry’s condition kills around 12 young people in the UK every week. He died whilst competing in a sports tournament in February 2013.