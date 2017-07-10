Felix, seven, completes 18-mile Berkhamsted Walk

Walkers put their best foot forward for the 49th Berkhamsted Walk, in aid of The Children’s Society, and none were more enthusiastic than seven-year-old Felix Partridge.

Felix has taken part in the walk for the last four years, raising hundreds of pounds in sponsorship. At the age of four, Felix walked six miles, at the age of five he completed 12 miles, at six he managed 15 miles and this year he completed the full 18 miles.

Felix added £400 to the total of £6,250 raised for The Children’s Society, which supports deprived and neglected children in the UK.

The Berkhamsted Walk is a sponsored walk giving walkers three options – the Fun Walk of about six miles, the 12-mile Bluebell Walk and the 18-mile Challenge Walk.

Its aim is to give walkers an enjoyable day out in some of the most beautiful countryside close to London and raise money for The Children’s Society. Over the last 49 years , the Berkhamsted walkers have raised over £280,000.

Next year’s 50 Year Anniversary Berkhamsted Walk will be on Sunday May 13 2018.